Nevada prosecutors file new charges against murder suspect Troy Driver in Naomi Irion death

Nevada prosecutors have filed new charges against Troy Driver, the man accusing of kidnapping and murdering 19-year-old Naomi Irion from Fernley, Nevada, in March.

Prosecutors said Driver, a 41-year-old mining services worker living in Fallon, Nevada, abducted Irion from a Walmart parking lot on March 12 before fatally shooting her, burying her body and trying to cover up the crime.

New charges, however, accuse Driver of kidnapping Irion at gunpoint with intent to bring the 19-year-old to the location where her remains were eventually discovered in Churchill County "for the purpose of committing sexual assault and/or for the purpose of killing her," an amended complaint states.

The complaint further alleges that Driver raped Irion near the location where she was abducted "and near a rural portion of northern Churchill County."

Irion was last seen in the Walmart parking lot on March 12, where she parked her car before taking an employee bus to her job at a Panasonic factory. Driver can be seen in surveillance video getting into the driver's seat of Irion's vehicle and taking off with her on the passenger side.

Her remains were discovered in a remote area in Churchill County on March 30.

On top of kidnapping and murder charges, Driver is also charged with sexual assault, robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, illegal firearm possession, burglary of a motor vehicle and destroying evidence.

Driver's attorneys filed a motion to move the case from a Lyon County courthouse, which the court rejected.

The suspect's public defender, Richard Davies, said earlier this year his client maintains his innocence. He hinted at the time that he would try to seek a change of venue for the case based on the intense interest it has drawn in the small town of about 20,000 residents, a 30-minute drive east of Reno.

A preliminary hearing for Driver is scheduled on Sept. 13.

Irion grew up in several countries with her family as her dad works for the U.S. State Department in the foreign service. She moved from South Africa to Nevada last August and was living with her brother, Casey Valley, in Nevada.

Valley told Fox News Digital in a March interview after police found the 19-year-old's remains that he "knew something was wrong" when she did not show up for work on March 12.

"I knew something wasn't right. I knew it didn't fit her character," he said. "I knew something bad had happened — I just didn't know what yet — until I went myself … to the Walmart and worked with the security people to try to verify whether or not she got there, and then when she did, to try to figure out why she left."

Irion's family has described her as a loving and intelligent teenager interested in music, art and games.