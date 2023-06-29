Nevada police say man stole over $1 million posing as owner of Las Vegas hotel: reports

A Nevada man was arrested earlier this month after allegedly posing as the owner of a downtown Las Vegas hotel and coercing employees to give him over $1 million, according to reports.

FOX 5 in Las Vegas reported the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said an employee at the hotel, which is located on Fremont Street, was contacted by a man claiming to be the owner of the hotel.

The man, who was later identified as 33-year-old Erik Gutierrez-Martinez, told the supervisor of the cashier cage to give him $320,000 to go toward "an emergency payment to the fire department for fire safety devices," according to the police report.

SUSPECT IN VEGAS TRIPLE HOMICIDE CASE HELD WITHOUT BOND

The supervisor complied and gave the money to the unknown man at a gas station. The supervisor then did the same thing two more times, the news station reported, bringing the total to $1,170,000, after meeting the person at two more businesses.

The report notes that this incident is similar to another that happened at a different property in Clark County, as well as an incident in another state.

Investigators tracked the vehicle driven by the person who accepted the cash, which led them to Gutierrez-Martinez.

NEVADA PARENTS FACE MURDER CHARGES AFTER 8-MONTH-OLD DIES FROM FENTANYL EXPOSURE: POLICE

When investigators searched his home, they discovered $849,000 in cash separated into bundles labeled, "Circa." Investigators are reportedly looking for the additional money.

Gutierrez-Martinez was arrested on June 18, and charged in connection to the scheme. A judge ordered him to be held on $25,000 bail.

The CEO of Circa, Derek Stevens, turned to social media with a statement about the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Although I love a good PR story, this isn’t one of them," he said on Twitter. "@CircaLasVegas is cooperating with @LVMPD in this investigation. We greatly appreciate their efforts to date and cannot comment further due to an ONGOING investigation."