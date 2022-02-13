Nevada police looking for armed robbers suspected in earlier burglary attempt

Carson City sheriff’s deputies are looking for three suspects accused of allegedly committing an armed robbery and believed to have attempted a burglary earlier in the day.

Deputies responded to the Golden Gate Petroleum on Lompa Lane in Carson City, Nevada around 4 a.m. Saturday. Surveillance footage obtained by the sheriff's office showed three subjects walking to the gas station wearing black masks.

The sheriff’s office said two suspects went inside the store, pointed a gun at the teller and demanded money. The third suspect waited outside, according to the sheriff’s office. The suspects left running toward Menlo Drive.

A manager who could speak on behalf of Golden Gate Petroleum could not be reached for comment when contacted by Fox News.

The sheriff’s office said the three suspects who robbed Golden Gate Petroleum match three suspects who were caught on camera attempting to burglarize the Smoke Shop on Curry Street, about 4 miles away.

Surveillance footage shared with Fox News shows three suspects arriving at the shop and breaking the windows with a crowbar before running away.

Anyone with information on the possible suspects is being asked to call the Carson City Sheriff’s Office, Dispatch at 775-887-267.