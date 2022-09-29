Nevada officials capture Las Vegas bombing convict after prison escape

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A convicted bomb maker was captured by Las Vegas officials on Wednesday after escaping from a Nevada prison last week.

Porfirio Duarte-Herrera, 42, was taken into custody without incident by Las Vegas police on Wednesday night. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) said on Twitter that patrol officers found him near Eastern Avenue and Owen Avenue.

The Nevada Department of Corrections said that Duarte-Herrera escaped from the Southern Desert Correctional Center in Indian Springs last Friday night. Officials were unaware of his escape until he was found missing from a Tuesday morning headcount at the medium-security prison.

Duarte-Herrera, a Nicaraguan immigrant, is serving a life sentence for building and planting a pipe bomb in a Luxor Resort and Casino parking garage on the Las Vegas Strip in 2007.

The attack killed 27-year-old Willebaldo Dorantes Antonio, who was seeing Duarte-Herrera's ex-girlfriend at the time. The unsuspecting victim had picked up a motion-activated explosive that was disguised as a coffee cup on top of his car.

After being found guilty of the killing in 2010, Duarte-Herrera was given a life sentence for murder with use of deadly weapon. He was later found guilty of a Halloween bombing that destroyed a pick-up truck outside of a Home Depot in 2006.

For the 2006 incident, he was charged with attempted murder, bomb-making, bomb possession and destruction of property.

In a bid to find the escapee, Nevada authorities offered a $30,000 reward for information leading to his capture earlier this week.