Nevada

Nevada girl, 7, killed in Lake Tahoe ski resort boulder accident: police

The child's death was ruled 'accidental' at Diamond Peak Ski Resort near Lake Tahoe

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
A 7-year-old Nevada girl died after being struck by a falling boulder at a ski resort on Saturday, officials said.

Adelyn Grimes, from Reno, Nev., was identified by the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office after the incident at Diamond Peak Ski Resort in Incline Village, just miles from the shores of Lake Tahoe

"The unexpected death of a child is an unimaginable loss that no one could prepare for," Grime's aunt, Sabina Grimes, wrote in a GoFundMe. "Our beloved brother and sister have suffered a significant loss with the recent passing of their precious daughter Addie."

Adelyn Grimes

Adelyn Grimes, 7, died from a freak accident at Nevada ski resort on Saturday. (Facebook/Ivy Grimes)

Medical services were alerted to a "non-skiing accident involving a child" at the ski resort around 3:38 p.m. on Saturday, March 29, the resort said in a statement

"The Diamond Peak Ski Patrol responded immediately and provided first aid while emergency services were en route," the statement said. "Despite the emergency medical team’s best efforts, the child succumbed to their injuries."

Fox News Digital confirmed that her cause of death has been ruled "accidental" by the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The medical examiner's office said that the young girl died from blunt force injuries to her neck and chest

Mountains in Tahoe

The mountains and trees along Highway 50 are covered in snow as viewed on Jan. 28, 2017, near South Lake Tahoe, California. (George Rose/Getty Images)

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the death, described the incident as a "non-skiing accident," calling it "tragic." 

They noted that they believe that there is no foul play involved.

Diamond Peak Ski Resort

People ski at Diamond Peak above Incline Village on April 21, 2024.

The child was a member of the Sugar Bowl race team, which was competing in an under-12 skiing championship at the resort, the Reno Gazette Journal reported. 

"The entire Diamond Peak Ski Resort family has been deeply affected by a tragedy that occurred Saturday, March 29, 2025, at the resort," the resort said.

Counseling and support services have been made available to staff impacted by the incident.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a U.S. Writer at Fox News Digital.

Sarah joined FOX in 2021, where she has assisted on coverage of breaking and major news events across the US and around the world, including the fallout following the "Defund the police" movement, the assassination attempts on President Donald Trump's life and illegal immigration.

She has experience reporting on topics including crime, politics, business, lifestyle, world news and more. You can follow her on Twitter and LinkedIn.