Nevada girl, 7, killed in Lake Tahoe ski resort boulder accident: police

A 7-year-old Nevada girl died after being struck by a falling boulder at a ski resort on Saturday, officials said.

Adelyn Grimes, from Reno, Nev., was identified by the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office after the incident at Diamond Peak Ski Resort in Incline Village, just miles from the shores of Lake Tahoe.

"The unexpected death of a child is an unimaginable loss that no one could prepare for," Grime's aunt, Sabina Grimes, wrote in a GoFundMe. "Our beloved brother and sister have suffered a significant loss with the recent passing of their precious daughter Addie."

Medical services were alerted to a "non-skiing accident involving a child" at the ski resort around 3:38 p.m. on Saturday, March 29, the resort said in a statement.

"The Diamond Peak Ski Patrol responded immediately and provided first aid while emergency services were en route," the statement said. "Despite the emergency medical team’s best efforts, the child succumbed to their injuries."

Fox News Digital confirmed that her cause of death has been ruled "accidental" by the Washoe County Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The medical examiner's office said that the young girl died from blunt force injuries to her neck and chest.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, which is investigating the death, described the incident as a "non-skiing accident," calling it "tragic."

They noted that they believe that there is no foul play involved.

The child was a member of the Sugar Bowl race team, which was competing in an under-12 skiing championship at the resort, the Reno Gazette Journal reported.

"The entire Diamond Peak Ski Resort family has been deeply affected by a tragedy that occurred Saturday, March 29, 2025, at the resort," the resort said.

Counseling and support services have been made available to staff impacted by the incident.