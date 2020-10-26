Nevada’s legal brothels can offer non-sexual escort services while business remains closed amid pandemic

While Nevada’s legal brothels have remained closed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, sex workers in one county will now be allowed to provide non-sexual escort services.

The Lyon County Board of Commissioners on Oct. 15 unanimously approved the ordinance for the four brothels operating in the county, the Reno Gazette-Journal reported.

GERMANY SEX WORKERS DEMAND RETURN TO WORK AFTER CORONAVIRUS SHUTDOWN

Under the new ordinance, sex workers can meet with customers offsite for as long as the brothels remain closed.

The brothel closures have left more than 500 people unemployed, brothel owner Suzette Cole told the board.

Lyon County Manager Jeffery Page said the local economy has taken a hit because fewer people are working amid the closures, but the new escort services will allow brothels to stay in business and provide income, according to the paper.

However, sex worker Alice Little said many women in the business have left for other industries, and that many guests would rather wait for brothels to reopen than pay for a non-sexual service.

The extended closures have frustrated many workers in the industry. Sex workers operate as independent contractors, making it difficult for many to receive benefits while unemployed.

Kiki Lover, a legal sex worker, told the Nevada Independent that Gov. Steve Sisolak is “discriminating against sex workers.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sisolak has said the state needs to focus on reopening schools before shifting to brothels, telling the paper earlier this month that there are no plans to get customers back into the establishments in the immediate future.