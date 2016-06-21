Neighbor who tried to stop arguing couple is shot dead

A southwest Florida man fatally shot his wife and his newlywed neighbor who tried to mediate an argument between the couple, police said.



Lee County Sheriff's deputies arrested 47-year-old Placido Moreno-Torres late Saturday following a shooting at his home near Fort Myers.

Neighbors told investigators they heard Moreno-Torres arguing with his wife around 9:25 p.m.



The News-Press reports 20-year-old Ricardo Vaca heard his neighbors arguing and went to their driveway to "intercede." The sheriff's report said Vaca's concern appeared to be his only involvement.



Investigators said Moreno-Torres fatally shot Vaca and 44-year-old Amparo Moreno before running from the scene. Deputies caught up to him and he is charged with two counts of homicide.



Vaca was married May 29 and his wife is expecting a baby, The News-Press reported.