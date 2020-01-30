Nebraska teacher tears up after students chip in, buy him replacement pair of sneakers

A now-viral video showing a Nebraska teacher brought to tears after his students pitched in and bought him a pair of his favorite sneakers - after his old sneakers were stolen - has garnered more than a million views, a published report said.

The TikTok video shows the teacher reading a card his students got for him, the Daily Mail report said.



FAA PROPOSES RULE CHANGE TO FORCE IDENTIFICATION OF COLORADO, NEBRASKA DRONES

The unnamed teacher then becomes more teary-eyed as he opens the bag containing the shoes before his emotions overtake him and he has to set the box down.

'Oh my geez,' the man says, clearly in disbelief, the Daily Mail report says.





CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

His students chipped in roughly $115 to purchase the shoes, described as Nike Zoom KD12 basketball shoes.

They are heard in the video relishing the moment and rush to give the teacher a group hug.