Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nebraska
Published

Nebraska man suspected in homicide, carjacking found with 'hit list', killed by Iowa police

NE man was fatally shot after pointing a gun at officers

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 14

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police in Omaha say they found a "hit list" at the home of a Nebraska man suspected of a homicide and carjacking before being fatally shot by police in western Iowa over the weekend.

Investigators said they found two guns in the stolen car driven by Matthew Briggs, 41. When detectives searched his home in Papillion, Nebraska, they found a list that included the name of the man who was killed as well as the names of two of Briggs' ex-girlfriends, the Omaha Police Department said in a statement Thursday.

Omaha police did not immediately respond to a message Friday seeking details about the list.

Authorities began searching for Briggs on Saturday after reports he was carrying out a series of violent crimes, including breaking into the home of an ex-girlfriend around dawn Saturday and attacking her.

Minutes after that report, police learned that Briggs drove his car through the garage door of a home of another ex-girlfriend. The woman who lived there wasn’t home, police said, but Briggs shot at a neighbor who came over to check on him. The neighbor was unhurt, police said.

NEBRASKA MOM PLEADS GUILTY TO HELPING DAUGHTER, 17, OBTAIN ILLEGAL ABORTION

FOX News graphic

A man who was killed by Iowa police after a homicide and carjacking had a "hit list," authorities said. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A short time later, investigators found the body of 52-year-old Steven Donsbach in his Omaha home and believe Briggs had shot him to death. Donsbach's name was on the list found in Briggs' home, police said.

Hours later, as police were searching for Briggs, a report came in of an armed carjacking in west Omaha by a man matching Briggs' description. Officers later spotted the vehicle and gave chase, which crossed the Missouri River into Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Police said two officers — one from Omaha and the other from Council Bluffs — confronted Briggs after he crashed the stolen car. They shot Briggs after he pointed a gun at them, police said. Briggs was rushed to an Omaha hospital, where he died.

As with all shootings by police in Nebraska and Iowa, the officers who shot Briggs have been placed on paid leave pending an investigation by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.