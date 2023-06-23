Expand / Collapse search
Iowa
Man shot by Iowa deputies pulled pellet gun during domestic dispute call: report

Suspect identified as Matt Davis, 30, of Hampton, IA

Associated Press
The man killed by a deputy in Iowa earlier this week was wielding a pellet gun, investigators said.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation on Thursday identified the man killed as 30-year-old Matt Davis of Hampton, Iowa.

The man fatally shot by a Franklin County, Iowa sheriff's deputy has been identified as 30-year-old Matt Davis of Hampton. The supposed firearm he brandished and refused to drop during the fatal confrontation was determined to be a pellet gun.

Franklin County deputies were called to a home Tuesday night on a report of a domestic dispute. Deputies said Davis was holding a handgun and when told to drop it, he refused and walked toward the deputies.

At that point, Davis allegedly pointed the gun at a passing vehicle and deputies shot Davis, who was struck once. He died at the scene. No officers were hurt.

Iowa State Patrol and DCI were asked to investigate, and determined that Davis' weapon was a pellet gun. DCI said the shooting was captured on the deputies' body cameras, but footage hasn't been released. The investigation continues.