Nebraska
Nebraska high schooler arrested, charged for gun possession

The Omaha, NE, 17-year-old was suspected to be carrying a firearm after school staff broke up a Thursday fight

Associated Press
A Nebraska high school student was arrested on suspicion of possessing a gun on school grounds after staff broke up a fight Thursday, police and school officials said.

The 17-year-old boy fled after the altercation and was chased by a police officer assigned to Omaha North High School as additional officers responded to the scene shortly after noon, authorities said. Police said the teenager would be booked and held at the Douglas County Youth Center. The student's name wasn't released.

An Omaha teen was taken into custody under suspicion that he was illegally carrying a firearm inside his school.

Principal Collette Nero told parents the district was working with the student’s family and will take appropriate disciplinary action.

"The safety of students and staff is our top priority," Nero said in the letter.

North High is in northeastern Omaha.