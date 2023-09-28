Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Nebraska

Nebraska becomes latest red state to expand Medicaid to cover postpartum care

NE Gov. Jim Pillen issued an order that will provide low-income mothers a full year of Medicaid coverage

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

  • Low-income mothers in Nebraska can now expect to receive a full year of postpartum care under an expansion of Medicaid coverage.
  • The extended health care coverage in Nebraska, a state that has banned abortions past 12 weeks of pregnancy, may help thousands of low-income new mothers. 
  • Nebraska is the latest Republican state to offer the health care expansion in the wake of America's anti-abortion agenda.

Lower-income new mothers will get a full year of Medicaid health care coverage in Nebraska under an order issued Wednesday by Republican Gov. Jim Pillen.

The move makes Nebraska the latest in a growing list of Republican-led states that had previously refused to expand postpartum Medicaid coverage beyond the minimum 60 days after women give birth. Conservatives are now largely embracing the change as part of an anti-abortion agenda in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling last year overturning Roe v. Wade, which for 50 years guaranteed a constitutional right to abortion.

Since that ruling, the Nebraska Legislature enacted a 12-week abortion ban, and Pillen has promised to push for a six-week ban next year.

NIKKI HALEY HITS MEDIA FOR NOT PRESSING BIDEN, HARRIS ON LATE-TERM ABORTIONS: THEY KNOW ‘IT’D BE REAL TELLING'

Jim Pillen

Nebraska's Republican Gov. Jim Pillen delivers an address on Jan. 25, 2023, at the state Capitol in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Kenneth Ferriera/Lincoln Journal Star via AP, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

State lawmakers passed a bill earlier this year to expand Medicaid's postpartum coverage to at least six months. Pillen said his order of a full year of coverage is "a significant step in supporting Nebraska’s mothers and children." Other states that have expanded the coverage this year while also enforcing strict abortion bans include Mississippi and Missouri.

"This decision ensures that nearly 5,000 mothers across our state will maintain access to a comprehensive range of behavioral and physical health services," Pillen said. "Our children are the future of this state, and we are dedicated to providing the strongest possible support system to help them thrive."