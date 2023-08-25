Nikki Haley hits media for not pressing Biden, Harris on late-term abortions: They know 'it'd be real telling'

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley took a swipe at the liberal media for refusing to ask President Biden and Vice President Harris about their stance on late-term abortions.

During the first GOP presidential debate on Wednesday, Haley was the only candidate to call out the media, who are frequently the target of criticism by prominent Republicans.

On the subject of abortion, she put a spotlight on how the Democratic ticket members haven't commented on where they draw the line when it comes to abortion limits, if at all.

"I think we are all pro-life but what I would love is for someone to ask Biden and Kamala Harris are they for 38 weeks, are they for 39 weeks or are they for 40 weeks. That is what the media needs to be asking," Haley said from the debate stage.

The former U.N. ambassador and South Carolina governor suspected legacy news organizations won't press Biden or Harris on the subject because it would reveal their position would be out of step with the majority of voters during an interview with Fox News Digital.

"I think the whole debate on pro life and abortion, they love to sit there and fixate on weeks," Haley said about the media. "And what I've said is I'm still waiting for the media to ask Kamala Harris and Joe Biden, are they for 37 weeks, are they for 38 weeks, are they for 39 weeks."

"No one is asking them that because it would be real telling to see the fact that they do think you should have abortion up until the time of birth. And that's not where most Americans are," she added.

Much of the liberal media have dismissed any accusations by Republicans that Democrats are in favor of late-term abortions.

NBC News clashed with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a recent interview, accusing him of misrepresenting the mainstream Democrat position that they support abortions up til the moment of birth, saying "There is no indication that Democrats are pushing that."

However, laws passed in recent years in California, Colorado, Maine and New York do not provide any week limits on abortion. Several prominent Democrats including Sens. John Fetterman and Bernie Sanders , New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham have all gone on the record rejecting limits on abortions when asked.

Even after Wednesday's debate, members of the media continued shielding Democrats. MSNBC host Jen Psaki reacted, "No one supports abortion up until birth."

Washington Post fact checker Glenn Kessler labeled it a "common Republican talking point" but shifted the argument about how late-term abortions are rare versus the reality that Democrats by and large don't oppose them.

Former TV host Katie Couric similarly attempted to water down the argument, writing "Worth noting that fewer than 1% of abortions occur in the third trimester."