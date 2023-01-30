Expand / Collapse search
North Carolina
Published

NC nightclub shooting leaves 1 dead, several injured

The incident was 1 of 3 shooting-related homicides that happened this weekend in Greensboro, North Carolina

Associated Press
One person died on Sunday after police found several people wounded at a central North Carolina nightclub overnight, police said.

Greensboro police said officers came to Southside Johnny’s about 3 a.m. and located several gunshot victims. They were taken to a local hospital and initially were in stable and life threatening conditions, a police news release said.

Police said later Sunday that one of the victims had died, identified as 36-year-old Cedric Cantrell Monroe. Police were now investigating what happened at the adult entertainment establishment as a homicide.

Cedric Cantrell Monroe, 33, died after a shooting broke out at an adult entertainment establishment in North Carolina.

The death was one of three shooting-related deaths in Greensboro disclosed this weekend by city police. The two others were announced on Saturday. In one case, one person was shot and later died. Police identified the victim as 26-year old Kalup Maynard. In the other case, one person died and another was seriously injured. The name of the person who died wasn't immediately released.

No arrests in the three shootings had been announced as of Sunday afternoon.