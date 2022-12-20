Nazi symbols carved into a Hanukkah menorah in CA, suspect arrested

A man was arrested after Nazi symbols were carved into a menorah in Beverly Hills, police said.

Officers responded Sunday night to reports that a menorah on private property was being vandalized, police said in a statement.

Use of surveillance video led to the arrest of Eric Brian King, of Dallas, Texas, for investigation of felony vandalism and a hate crime, police said.

It was not immediately known if King had an attorney. Online Los Angeles County jail information showed that King, 47, was scheduled for a court appearance on Tuesday.