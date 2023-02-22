Expand / Collapse search
Washington
Naval Air Station lifts lockdown, says 'no threats' of active shooter on base

Skagit Valley College, which is nearby the Navy base, had canceled classes for the rest of Wednesday

Bradford Betz
By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Naval Air Station Whidbey Island was on lockdown Wednesday afternoon over reports of an "active shooter threat" at an on-base location. 

The station’s base security responded to the location north of Oak Harbor just before 4:30 p.m. The lockdown was lifted around 6:30 p.m., and operations are resuming as normal, a spokesperson said. 

Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington state. 

Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington state.  (NAS Whidbey Island)

"Base security responded to the location and cleared all locations and found no threats," a spokesperson told Fox News Digital. 

Base personnel at Ault Field were ordered into lockdown status earlier, and all gates were closed over reports of an "active shooter threat."

All personnel on Ault Field were ordered to seek shelter and stay in place. 

Base security, Oak Harbor Police and Naval Criminal Investigative (NCIS) responded to the scene. NCIS will continue its investigation of the incident. 

Skagit Valley College, which is nearby the Navy base, went into lockdown some time after 4:30 p.m. as a precaution and urged people to avoid the area. Classes were canceled for the remainder of Wednesday. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

