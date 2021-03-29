Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

National weather forecast: High winds to stretch from Rockies to Plains

Showers, thunderstorms to return soon to Mississippi and Tennessee valleys

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
National Forecast, March 29Video

National Forecast, March 29

Janice Dean has your FoxCast.

The system that brought strong storms and flooding across the Mid-South and the East is now moving offshore.  

Winds will still be very gusty over the Northeast as the system exits with residual rain and snow showers. 

The national forecast for Monday, March 29. (Fox News)

The national forecast for Monday, March 29. (Fox News)

High winds will be the biggest weather story today stretching from the Rockies into the Plains, courtesy of a powerful cold front.   

Expected strength of wind gusts around the U.S. (Fox News)

Expected strength of wind gusts around the U.S. (Fox News)

TENNESSEE FLASH FLOODING LEAVES 4 DEAD 

Winds could exceed 60 mph while temperatures drop behind the front. High wind warnings are widespread where damage will be possible.   

Wind advisories currently in effect. (Fox News)

Wind advisories currently in effect. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Another big problem will be fire danger as the gusty conditions combined with warm temperatures and dry weather will fuel the potential for the starting and spreading of fires. 

Current risk of fire danger around the U.S. (Fox News)

Current risk of fire danger around the U.S. (Fox News)

The return of showers and thunderstorms for parts of the Mississippi and Tennessee Valley on Tuesday and Wednesday is not welcome news considering how much rain this area has received over the last few weeks. 

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Make Your Own Sunshine." Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

Your Money