Tennessee
Published

Tennessee flash flooding traps residents in homes, on roads, prompting rescues: reports

Heavy rainfall was expected to continue in the region for several hours early Sunday

By Dom Calicchio | Fox News
Major flash flooding overnight in central Tennessee was leaving numerous people trapped by rising waters, according to reports.

Accounts included reports of emergency responders assisting people at apartment complexes and drivers traveling along flooded area roadways.

ALABAMA 'SUPERCELL' THAT PRODUCED TORNADO CAPTURED IN SATELLITE IMAGERY

"Water is a very powerful, powerful thing and it doesn’t take much to sweep your car away," Katy Morgan, chief meteorologist for FOX 17 of Nashville, commented.

Heavy rainfall was expected to continue in the region for several hours early Sunday, with alerts in effect until 4:30 a.m. for Nashville, Franklin, Brentwood and Mount Juliet, The Tennessean newspaper of Nashville reported. Other alerts were in effect until 7 a.m.

"Major flash flooding is occurring with numerous roads, interstates and homes flooded with water rescues ongoing!" the National Weather Service wrote in a message. "Please stay home and do not travel!"

On Saturday afternoon, a powerful storm in Lexington, Tennessee, caused significant damage, the newspaper reported. A tornado had been warned for the area but it wasn’t immediately clear if a tornado had actually struck.

Dom Calicchio is a Senior Editor at FoxNews.com. Reach him at dom.calicchio@foxnews.com.

