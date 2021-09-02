Multiple National Guard soldiers involved in Mississippi wreck on way to assist with Ida relief efforts

At least 10 Mississippi National Guard service members headed to Louisiana to assist with Hurricane Ida relief efforts were evaluated Thursday following a multi-car wreck after their vehicle was cut off.

A military convoy was traveling southbound on Interstate 55 near where it splits with Interstate 220 in Ridgeland when a civilian vehicle "darted out" in front, causing the lead vehicle to slam on the brakes, Ridgeland police Lt. Brian Myers told Fox News.

That resulted in six military vehicles crashing into each other, he said. The driver of the civilian car left the scene.

He said he wasn't sure if investigators were able to get a description of the vehicle.

Ten soldiers, with the 223rd Engineer Battalion, were taken to a hospital as a precaution but only one reported minor injuries, Lt. Col. Deidre Smith, public affairs director for the Mississippi National Guard, told Fox News.

"They were all taken to the hospital for normal protocol procedures and medical evaluation," she said. "Our number priority is to make sure everyone was safe and OK after the accident. We are extremely grateful and thankful that these service members are not injured."

Traffic was backed up on the freeway for about three hours as military tow vehicles worked to clear the area, Myers said.

The soldiers were part of 250 Guardsmen deploying to Louisiana to assist in relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, which battered the state’s southern coast over the weekend.

"That's what we do. We're trying to help our neighbors," Smith said.