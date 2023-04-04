Nashville police find suicide note, yearbooks, weapons and ammo at school shooter Audrey Hale’s home: report

The transgender shooting suspect accused of killing three young children and three adults at a Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, last week reportedly hoarded a suicide note, weapons and ammunition at home, according to a report Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department recently released a list of 47 items found by officers conducting a search warrant at Audrey Hale's home, NBC News reported.

Those items reportedly included several journals, a shotgun, cellphones and laptops, as well as folders and journals with notes on firearms courses and school shootings.

According to the outlet, police said officers also found a school photo and five yearbooks from The Covenant School.

Fox News Digital reached out to Nashville police Tuesday seeking a copy of the list but did not immediately hear back before publication.

Authorities say Hale had been under a doctor’s care for an undisclosed emotional disorder and hid weapons in the family home, unbeknownst to the suspect's parents.

Law enforcement has also said Hale legally purchased seven weapons from five local stores and later sold one of the firearms. Three of those were used in the shooting.

"The ongoing investigation into the March 27 murders of six persons inside The Covenant School continues to show, from all information currently available, that killer Audrey Hale acted totally alone," Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said in an update Monday. "In the collective writings by Hale found in her vehicle in the school parking lot, and others later found in the bedroom of her home, she documented, in journals, her planning over a period of months to commit mass murder at The Covenant School."

Police said the writings remain under careful review by the MNPD and the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit based in Quantico, Virginia.

"The motive for Hale’s actions has not been established and remains under investigation by the Homicide Unit in consultation with the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit. It is known that Hale considered the actions of other mass murderers," the press release said. "The investigation shows that Hale fired a total of 152 rounds (126 5.56 rifle rounds and 26 nine millimeter rounds) from the time she shot her way into the school until she was killed by police. Two officers fired on Hale."

Officer Rex Engelbert discharged a total of four 5.56 rounds from his rifle and Officer Michael Collazo discharged a total of four rounds from his department-issued nine-millimeter pistol.

"Scores of police personnel from a number of components responded to the Covenant call last Monday. The department’s Professional Wellness Section is conducting critical incident debriefings, including daily wellness checks, for involved personnel," the release added. "The MNPD’s Homicide Unit is leading the investigation into the murders of the six victims. The Cold Case Unit is working with the TBI in the investigation of the fatal police shooting of Hale."