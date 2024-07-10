Expand / Collapse search
NASA

NASA astronauts on Boeing's plagued Starliner spacecraft talk from International Space Station

NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore were the flight crew on Boeing's Starliner capsule, which is recovering from a series of issues

Chris Eberhart By Chris Eberhart Fox News
Published
WATCH LIVE: NASA astronauts address mission from ISS after insisting no one is stranded in space

WATCH LIVE: NASA astronauts address mission from ISS after insisting no one is stranded in space

The issues include malfunctioning thrusters in Starliner’s reaction control system during docking and helium leaks detected after the spacecraft entered space.

The country will hear directly from NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams for the first time since the duo left earth on June 5 on Starliner.

The astronauts will speak from space at 11 a.m. They were on Boeing's first manned expedition to the International Space Station (ISS) since the private aeronautics company and NASA agreed to a $4.2 billion public-private partnership in 2014. 

Helium leaks in the propulsion system and faulty thrusters turned a week-long mission into an indefinite stay in space. 

The spacecraft is currently docked on the ISS, while engineers fix the issues and "collect data" to improve the spacecraft, Boeing and NASA officials said.

STARLINER WAS ASTRONAUTS' ‘LIFEBOAT’ IF SHATTERED RUSSIAN SATELLITE HIT SPACE STATION

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams during NASA's live shot of their takeoff on June 5, 2024.

NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams during NASA's live shot of their takeoff on June 5, 2024. (NASA)

They've stressed that the astronauts aren't stranded, and there's no race against the clock to bring them home.

Chloe Mehring, the Starliner flight director who coordinated the power-up actions with Wilmore and Williams, said on July 3, "Starliner is healthy, and no anomalies were written against the spacecraft."

BOEING DISCUSSES WHY ASTRONAUTS REMAIN IN SPACE

"We updated some products on board to support the continued docked duration through the month of July and through the higher positive beta periods we are approaching," Mehring said. 

After early July fixes, Wilmore said, "Good news. Great work. Copy all," over the ISS Space-to-Ground loop, according to NASA's July 3 press release. 

Boeing's Starliner capsule in low orbit before it reaches the International Space Space for the first time with a manned crew.

Boeing's Starliner capsule in low orbit before it reaches the International Space Space for the first time with a manned crew.  (NASA/.YouTube)

The mission and its importance

Boeing and the Elon Musk-funded SpaceX programs are pivotal players in NASA's Commercial Crew Program (CCP), which would allow NASA to send astronauts and cargo to the ISS without relying on Russia.

The CCP started under former President Obama in 2010, a year before NASA retired the Space Shuttle after 30 years. 

TAKE COVER: A RUSSIAN SATELLITE IMPLODES

To get cargo and astronauts to the ISS, the U.S. has relied on Russia, spending about $90 million per astronaut for each round trip. 

In 2014, Boeing and SpaceX were awarded contracts with NASA after a lengthy competition, bringing the average cost down to under $70 million per astronaut. 

Boeing's Starliner and SpaceX's Crew Dragon are vastly different rockets.

Boeing's Starliner and SpaceX's Crew Dragon are vastly different rockets.  (NASA)

SpaceX has had multiple successful manned launches since its first in 2020.

Starliner's June 5 launch was Boeing's first manned expedition to the ISS.

Chris Eberhart is a crime and US news reporter for Fox News Digital. Email tips to chris.eberhart@fox.com or on Twitter @ChrisEberhart48.