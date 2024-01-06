Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Murdered husband of Utah children's book author had wife's meds in his body when he died: court docs

Kouri Richins told authorities that the Quetiapine pills were for sleeping, but a medical examiner had a different opinion

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin Fox News
Published
close
Utah news anchors feel 'duped' after interviewing children's book author accused of murdering husband Video

Utah news anchors feel 'duped' after interviewing children's book author accused of murdering husband

Two Utah news anchors say they feel "duped" and "sickened" after interviewing Kouri Richins, a Utah mom and children's book author accused of murdering her husband last year.

Eric Richins, a Utah man allegedly poisoned to death by his wife in 2022, had her medication in his system when he died, according to recently unsealed search warrants.

Kouri Richins, 33, is charged with aggravated murder and three counts of drug possession after she allegedly killed Eric, her husband of nine years with whom she shares three children, with illicit fentanyl in their Kamas, Utah, home on March 3, 2022.

"Eric also had a small amount of Quetiapine in his stomach contents," a Summit County detective wrote in one of the warrants unsealed Thursday. "Eric did not have a prescription for Quetiapine but his wife had a prescription as well as the pills at her home."

Kouri Richins told authorities that the Quetiapine pills were for sleeping, but a medical examiner informed police that the pills are used as an antipsychotic, the warrant states.

UTAH MOM KOURI RICHINS GOOGLED ‘LUXURY PRISONS FOR THE RICH’ AFTER ALLEGEDLY KILLING HUSBAND: DOCS

Kouri-Richins

Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband, Eric Richins, then wrote a children's book about grieving, looks on during a status hearing Friday, Sept. 1, 2023, in Park City, Utah.  (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)

The Cleveland Clinic website states that Quetiapine "is an antipsychotic medication that treats several kinds of mental health conditions including schizophrenia and bipolar disorder" and "balances the levels of dopamine and serotonin in your brain." The website also lists a number of dangerous side effects that the drug may cause, including hyperglycemia, fever, stroke, pain, seizures and more. 

UTAH CHILDREN'S BOOK AUTHOR ACCUSED OF MURDERING HUSBAND TOOK OUT $2M IN LIFE INSURANCE PRIOR TO HIS DEATH

Prosecutors have suggested that Eric's murder may have been financially motivated. 

A split image of Kouri Richins crying in court and a photo of Kouri Richins and her husband Eric together

Kouri Richins, the Utah mom of three and children's book author accused of poisoning her husband to death, now wants charges against her dismissed. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool/ Facebook)

Kouri and Eric's three sons were sleeping when the 33-year-old woman, who owned a real estate company, allegedly poisoned her husband with a fentanyl-laced cocktail, according to court documents filed last year. Fentanyl is a powerful opioid that can be lethal in small doses. 

UTAH CHILDREN'S BOOK AUTHOR HAD ‘PERFECT’ MARRAIGE WITH HUSBAND BEFORE ALLEGED MURDER: FRIEND

The couple was celebrating a home sale on the evening of March 3, 2022. The next day, Kouri allegedly closed a deal on the Wasatch County mansion "alone," after her husband was pronounced dead.

Kouri and Eric Richins and a mansion

Utah children's book author Kouri Richins had a contentious relationship with her husband wrought with financial disagreements before she allegedly killed him with fentanyl. (TownLift, Will Scadden / Facebook)

The couple was apparently having financial disagreements over Kouri's desire to purchase the $2 million mansion under construction at the time. She wanted to flip the mansion and sell it for a profit, a warrant states.

UTAH AUTHOR ACCUSED OF MURDEIRNG HUSBAND ALLEGEDLY CAUGHT TRYING TO STEAL HIS LIFE INSURANCE BENEFITS

Eric thought the home was too expensive, his family told investigators. 

Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband then wrote a children's book about grieving, looks on during a bail hearing Monday, June 12, 2023, in Park City, Utah.

Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three who authorities say fatally poisoned her husband then wrote a children's book about grieving, looks on during a bail hearing Monday, June 12, 2023, in Park City, Utah. A judge ruled to keep her in custody for the duration of her trial. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, Pool)

Kouri had also purchased four different life insurance policies on Eric's life totaling more than $1.9 million between 2015 and 2017, court documents state. On Jan. 1, 2022, months before his murder, Kouri "surreptitiously and without authorization changed the beneficiary for Eric's $2 million life insurance policy to herself."

UTAH CHILDREN'S BOOK AUTHOR, HUSBAND SPARRED OVER ‘CURSED’ MANSION BEFORE HIS ALLEGED MURDER

Prior to his death, Eric took Kouri off his will and made his sister the beneficiary instead, according to investigators. 

Kouri Richins headshot

This photo provided by KPCW.org shows Kouri Richins at the KPCW studio in Park City, Utah, April 12, 2023.  (KPCW.org via AP)

His family told authorities he had been in fear for his life after Kouri allegedly tried to poison him once several years ago in Greece and again on Valentine's Day 2022.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

After Eric's death, Kouri wrote a children's book about death, "Are You With Me?"

A description for the book, which was listed on Amazon for $14.99, describes "Are You With Me?" as "a must-read for any child who has experienced the pain of loss, and for parents who want to provide their children with the emotional support they need to heal and grow."

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.