Utah author accused of murdering husband allegedly caught trying to steal his life insurance benefits

Kouri Richins, a Utah mother of three and children's book author, was apparently caught trying to steal her husband's life insurance benefits before allegedly killing him last year, according to search warrants.

Richins, 33, is accused of fatally poisoning her husband of nine years, 39-year-old Eric Richins, in March 2022, Utah authorities announced Monday.

"In January of 2022, Eric's wife logged into Eric's life insurance policy … agreement with his business partner and changed them from each other's beneficiary to her as the only beneficiary," a 2022 search warrant obtained by Fox News Digital states. "They were notified by the insurance company and able to change it back."

Kouri, who owns a real estate company, is accused of poisoning Eric with fentanyl while they were celebrating a home sale March 3, 2022.

The suspect told police when they arrived the morning of March 4, 2022, that she served her husband a cocktail in bed that evening. She said she went to check in on her sleeping sons, and when she returned to her bedroom, she found her husband unresponsive.

A medical examiner later determined that Eric had five times the lethal dosage of fentanyl, an opioid about 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine, in his blood.

Shortly before his death, Eric took Kouri off his will and made his sister the beneficiary instead, according to investigators. His family told authorities he had been in fear for his life after Kouri allegedly tried to poison him once several years ago in Greece and again on Valentine's Day of 2022.

"He was looking for a divorce and wanted his kids taken care of," the warrant states. "According to the family, Eric had never disclosed to his wife that he had cut her out of the will."

The couple's troubles apparently stemmed, in part, from financial disagreements and Eric's suspicions that Kouri may have been having an affair during their marriage, Richins family spokesperson Greg Skordas told Fox News Digital Thursday.

The couple's financial arguments stemmed from Kouri's desire to purchase a $2 million mansion under construction, which she wanted to flip and sell for a profit, the warrant states. Eric apparently thought the home was too expensive, his family told investigators.

Nevertheless, Kouri allegedly closed a deal on the mansion in Wasatch County "alone" on March 5, 2022, after her husband was pronounced dead.

That same day, she apparently hosted a "large party at her home where she was drinking and celebrating," another warrant says.

"She was also called into police during this party, when she assaulted Eric's sister who showed up to the home," the warrant continues.

Kouri later filed a lawsuit against Richins' sister, claiming that her husband's $3.6 million estate belonged to her due to a prenuptial agreement. Richins' sister argues that Eric's estate does not belong to Kouri after he took her off his will.

Prior to recent events, the couple appeared to have a "perfect" and loving relationship, their friend Linda King told Fox News Digital.

After Eric's death, Kouri wrote a children's book about death, "Are You With Me?"

A description for the book, which was listed on Amazon for $14.99, states that "Are You With Me?" is "a must-read for any child who has experienced the pain of loss, and for parents who want to provide their children with the emotional support they need to heal and grow."