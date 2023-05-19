Utah children's book author accused of murdering husband took out $2M in life insurance prior to his death

Kouri Richins, the author of a children's book about grief accused of fatally poisoning her husband last year, allegedly took out nearly $2 million in life insurance prior to his death, according to new county records.

The Summity County Attorney's Office in Utah filed an amended complaint against Richins, a mother of three, Thursday.

The new complaint states that between 2015 and 2017, Richins purchased four different life insurance policies on her husband Eric Richins' life totaling more than $1.9 million.

Eric "did not know" about the various life insurance policies, according to the new charging document.

On Jan. 1, 2022, Kouri "surreptitiously and without authorization changed the beneficiary for Eric's $2 million life insurance policy to herself," the document states.

The insurance company notified Eric, who changed the beneficiary back to his business partner.

Shortly before his death, Eric took Kouri off his will and made his sister the beneficiary instead, according to investigators. His family told authorities he had been in fear for his life after Kouri allegedly tried to poison him once several years ago in Greece and again on Valentine's Day 2022.

On Valentine's Day of 2022, Kouri allegedly made Eric a sandwich and left it on the seat of his truck with a "love note," the new charging document states. Eric ate the sandwich and then broke out in hives and had trouble breathing. He was able to administer his son's EpiPen to himself and survived.

He later told friends and family he believed his wife was trying to poison him, according to the county attorney's office.

The couple was apparently having financial disagreements due to Kouri's wish to purchase a $2 million mansion under construction in Wasatch County. She wanted to flip the mansion and sell it for a profit, a warrant states.

Eric apparently thought the home was too expensive, his family told investigators.

Kouri, who owns a real estate company, is accused of poisoning Eric with a Moscow Mule spiked with fentanyl, an opioid that is lethal in small doses, while they were celebrating a home sale March 3, 2022.

The suspect told police when they arrived the morning of March 4, 2022, that she served her husband a cocktail in bed that evening. She said she went to check in on her sleeping sons, and when she returned to her bedroom, she found her husband unresponsive.

A medical examiner later determined Eric had five times the lethal dosage fentanyl in his blood.

The next day, Kouri allegedly closed a deal on the Wasatch County mansion "alone," after her husband was pronounced dead.

That same day, she apparently hosted a "large party at her home where she was drinking and celebrating," another warrant says. She also hired a locksmith that day to open Eric's safe, which contained up to $165,000, according to the new charging document.

When Eric's sister confronted Kouri about the safe, saying she could not open it because she was not a trustee on Eric's will, Kouri allegedly punched her in the face and neck.

The couple previously appeared to have a "perfect" and loving relationship, their friend Linda King told Fox News Digital.

After Eric's death, Kouri wrote a children's book about death, "Are You With Me?"

A description for the book, which was listed on Amazon for $14.99, states that "Are You With Me?" is "a must-read for any child who has experienced the pain of loss, and for parents who want to provide their children with the emotional support they need to heal and grow."