Multiple victims shot in Baltimore mass shooting, police say

Multiple people were shot near a park in East Baltimore, Maryland, Sunday night, according to police.

Baltimore Police wrote on social media that the incident happened in the 1300 block of Spring St. near Caroline & Hoffman Park.

Police said officers were responding to a mass shooting incident involving multiple victims.

It is unclear at this time how many victims there are or what their conditions are.

The incident remains under investigation.