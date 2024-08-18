Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Maryland

Multiple victims shot in Baltimore mass shooting, police say

Officers responded to a mass shooting incident involving multiple victims

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Top Headlines, Aug. 14, 2024 Video

Fox News Top Headlines, Aug. 14, 2024

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 14

Multiple people were shot near a park in East Baltimore, Maryland, Sunday night, according to police.

Baltimore Police wrote on social media that the incident happened in the 1300 block of Spring St. near Caroline & Hoffman Park.

Police said officers were responding to a mass shooting incident involving multiple victims.

WATCH: BODY CAMERA FOOTAGE OF MIGRANT ACCUSED IN MURDER, RAPE OF MARYLAND MOM RACHEL MORIN

Scene of a mass shooting in Baltimore

Officers responded to a mass shooting incident involving multiple victims. (Baltimore Police)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It is unclear at this time how many victims there are or what their conditions are.

The incident remains under investigation.