Sports reporter and husband found dead in suspected murder-suicide as 3-year-old child remains unharmed

An Alabama sports reporter and her husband are dead after being found with gunshot wounds inside their family home in what authorities are calling a murder-suicide.

The bodies of Christina Chambers, a former WBRC 6 sports reporter, and her husband, Johnny Rimes, were discovered inside their family home in Hoover at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, according to WBRC.

Officers were called to the home after receiving a 911 call from a family member who had discovered both Chambers and Rimes unresponsive inside the residence, the Hoover Police Department said in a statement .

Authorities subsequently arrived at the home to find the couple’s 3-year-old child also inside, but unharmed, police said. Both Chambers and Rimes were found with gunshot wounds and pronounced dead at the scene in what authorities believe was a murder-suicide, according to the department.

While the investigation remains in the early stages, authorities believe there is no threat to the public given the nature of the case, police said.

The Hoover Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Chambers reportedly joined the news station in 2015 and became a central figure on its "Sideline" program, which provides primetime coverage of local sports in the area. Throughout her tenure, she provided live coverage of various sporting events from the field. That included anchoring the very marathons she was running, WBRC 6 reported.

After leaving her full-time role at the station to pursue a teaching career in July 2021, she continued to freelance for the station’s coverage of the 2025 football season.

Chambers later went on to work as a broadcast journalism teacher at Thompson High School, where she was honored as the 2024 Advisor of the Year by the Alabama Scholastic Press Association, according to WBRC 6.

Her accolades continued throughout her time as an educator, with her THS TV Broadcast Team earning the Alex House Journalism Sustainability Award in 2025.

She led students to a SkillsUSA State Championship in Broadcast News and also mentored two Alabama Journalists of the Year and guided her team to two All-Alabama Overall Broadcast Awards, THS said in a statement to WBRC 6.

"As a beloved member of the Warrior Nation Network, Christina brought her deep knowledge and love of sports reporting to Friday nights, leaving a lasting impression on students, colleagues, and viewers alike," Dr. Wayne Vickers, superintendent for Alabaster City Schools, said in a statement. "She was a cherished part of the Warrior family, and we extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to all who are grieving this profound loss."

She reportedly most recently worked in the Corporate Communications department at Blue Cross Blue Shield (BCBS) of Alabama.

"We are deeply saddened by this horrific tragedy, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to Christina’s family during this extremely difficult time," a BCBS spokesperson said in a statement to WBRC 6. "She was a cherished colleague whose warmth and loving personality touched everyone she worked with. Christina was a source of joy and inspiration to our team and company — she will be greatly missed."

Sen. Katie Boyd Britt, R-Ala., also took to social media to mourn the loss of the beloved sports anchor and educator.

"Tragic news," Boyd Britt said in an X post . "Please join me in keeping Christina’s friends, family, and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. I’m also praying for the entire [WBRC 6 News] team as they mourn the loss of a former colleague and friend."

Chambers’ former colleagues have also reportedly spoken out to offer their condolences.

"She was one of the sweetest, most loving people that I know," Jeh Jeh Pruitt, WBRC 6 News Anchor, reportedly said. "She was relentless with running, loving her son, and loving life. I am glad I got a chance to hug and tell her I love her a week ago at the Super 7. I am so sorry for her family, the Chambers and Thompson Families, and her WBRC Family."