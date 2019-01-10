Boyfriend tried to hide woman and her abducted son, 6, from police, authorities say

A Missouri mother and her felon boyfriend were both arrested this week after she was found hiding with her 6-year-old son in an attic that the boyfriend had tried to prevent police from finding, authorities said.

Aubrey Ferguson and her son, Braedence Jones, were discovered inside a boarded-up crawl space in a Laclede County home after a five-month search, the Camden County Sheriff’s Office said. Police said they acted on a tip from the U.S. Marshals Service.

Ferguson’s boyfriend, Woodrow Ziegler, had nailed the door to the crawl space shut and hid it under carpeting and furniture, KSDK-TV reported. A judge had previously ordered Ziegler to stay away from the child, FOX2 St. Louis reported.

Braedence has since been reunited with his father, Ryan Jones, with whom the child had been living prior to his alleged abduction by his mother, FOX2 reported. Ryan Jones and Ferguson had shared custody of their son.

The child was first reported missing in August after not returning home to his father following visitation with Ferguson, according to the station.

Ferguson currently faces one count of child abduction, but police said additional charges are being sought. It wasn’t immediately clear what charges Ziegler is facing.