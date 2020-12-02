Alexis Sharkey's mom convinced foul play to blame in daughter's death

The mother of a Texas social media influencer found dead near a Houston highway said Wednesday that she’s convinced foul play was involved in her daughter’s death.

"There’s no doubt in my mind," Stacey Robinault told Fox News from her home in northwestern Pennsylvania.

“We’re struggling a great deal," Robinault said, adding that she and her family are waiting for the full autopsy report to be completed.

Sharkey's body was found Saturday morning on a stretch of road in northwest Houston. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences identified her body, according to authorities. The Houston Police Department said in a news release that Sharkey was found "with no clothes and no visible wounds."

Robinault said she last spoke with her daughter on Thanksgiving Day. She described the conversation as “light-hearted,” adding that Lexie, the oldest of three girls, texted with her family throughout the day. "Lexie never expressed any fear of anything to me," she said.

In response to questions about her daughter’s relationship with her husband, Robinault said she was aware of a “rift” toward “the end,” but did not know of a divorce.

Robinault described her daughter as a “wonderful human” who graduated with honors from the University of Pittsburgh as a biology major.

"She was much more than a face on social media," Robinault said. “We are determined to get justice for her."