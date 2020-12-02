Husband of Texas social media influencer receiving death threats, report says

The husband of a Texas social media influencer whose naked body was discovered along a west Houston roadway said he’s received death threats since the tragic news broke and rejected the notion that he and his wife had a fight on the night she went missing, according to a recent report.

Tom Sharkey told local news station ABC13 his wife, Alexis, was unhappy and "stressed" before she left their house on Friday. The next say, the 26-year-old’s body was discovered by a city public works employee who reported seeing feet in some bushes along the street, according to the news station. But Sharkey insisted he was the one who was “building her back up.”

“Sir, my wife was an amazing woman. She really was. There's always other sides to everything. I was the one holding her, cuddling her,” he said, according to the report. "I don't need to set the record straight. I'll let it play out the way it is. I know what my life was with my wife."

Sharkey told his mother-in-law, Stacey Robinault, on Saturday that Alexis “took off.”

He denied that the pair was in the process of filing for divorce, despite a recent report.

The Daily Beast, citing Alexis Sharkey's friends, reported the young woman wanted to file for divorce or was already in the process of doing so. She spent a recent trip arguing with her husband and said he “had been putting hands on her," one friend said.

"Throughout the trip, he was sending really awful, nasty messages to her," the friend, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Daily Beast. "But one night when she and I were talking alone she said, 'He strangles me and chokes me out and I blackout and wake up on the bathroom floor every single time.'"

Police did not comment on Tom Sharkey when contacted by Fox News on Tuesday, citing an ongoing investigation.

Sharkey told ABC13 he and Alexis “didn’t fight when she left” on Friday.

“I just told her she couldn't drive under the influence," he said. "She left anyhow. This is where we're at."

His Facebook page – where on Monday he shared a message that people sharing “crap talk” about his wife and their lives “should be ashamed” – was filled on Wednesday with comments from people who called him names and accused him of killing his wife.

Sharkey told ABC13 he has been cooperating with police and said he identified Alexis’ body at the coroner’s office on Sunday.

"It's horrible. People are talking tons of crap. I'm getting death threats and stuff. None of that bothers me,” he said. “What bothers me is that world and everybody in it focuses on all of the stuff that doesn't matter ... should have been focused on finding my wife.”

A spokesperson for the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences did not immediately respond to Fox News’s request seeking confirmation.

An autopsy was pending further review as of Wednesday morning, but a spokesperson for the institute said Tuesday that “foul play has not been ruled out.”

Police have not provided any public update on the case since Monday. No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.