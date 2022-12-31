Moscow, Idaho police still searching for fixed-blade knife after suspect Kohberger's arrest

Law enforcement are still searching for the murder weapon used in the slaying of four University of Idaho students.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at 1:30 a.m. in eastern Pennsylvania on a warrant charging him with four counts of murder and burglary for the deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21.

Moscow Chief of Police James Fry sat down with Fox News Saturday to discuss developments and still-open questions in the case.

Asked about the weapon used in the crime, which has been determined to be a fixed-blade knife, Fry said police are still on the lookout.

"I think what we stated was, it was a fixed blade knife," Fry told Corbin. "And we've been looking for a fixed blade knife. Throughout this whole process, we're going to continue to look for a fixed-blade knife."

He added, "So, you know, our investigation may gather more information. We may get that one tip that gives us some more information. But until then, we know it's a fixed-blade knife."

Asked by Fox News whether the police were considering the possibility of any accomplices, Fry responded, "We truly believe we have the individual that committed these crimes."

Questioned further on whether there was a clear connection between the suspect and the victims, Fry said that police were still fleshing out the crime's profile.

"You know, that's part of that investigation that we're still putting pieces together. We're still gathering information," Fry said. "That's why we've still asked people, you know, send us tips on the individual, send us any information you have, because that's all going to be part of that picture. Still, it's going to give us even more information."

The Ph.D. student, who is studying criminal justice, appeared before a judge Friday in Monroe County Court.

The mysterious killings initially baffled investigators and left the small college town of 25,000 deeply shaken.

The four students were each stabbed multiple times in the torso and were likely ambushed in their sleep with a large fix-bladed knife between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Nov. 13, according to the coroner and police.

Two surviving female roommates, who lived on the basement level, appeared to have slept through the gruesome attack.

Police responded to a 911 call reporting an unconscious person at 11:58 a.m. that originated from one of the surviving roommates' phones. The responding officers found the four victims on the second and third floors.