More heavy rain, snow forecast for West Coast

More heavy rain, wind and feet of snow are forecast for California.
Rain forecast in the West over the next week
The weather pattern does not budge much in the next week, with several more systems in line to impact the West Coast.
Snow forecast in the West over the next week
Some of the energy from the western storm will target the South and Southeast, bringing strong-to-severe storms on Thursday.
A threat of severe storms in the Southeast on Thursday
A developing storm in the Northeast on Thursday
Meanwhile, a coastal storm will develop Friday, impacting sections of the Northeast over the weekend.
