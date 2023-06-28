Expand / Collapse search
South Dakota
Published

Montana man sentenced to over 3 years for trafficking eagle feathers, parts

It's illegal to sell, use, or own eagle parts in the United States

Associated Press
A federal judge in South Dakota has sentenced a Montana man to three years in prison for trafficking eagle feathers, wings, and tails.

Harvey Hugs, 59, of Hardin, Montana, was sentenced Monday in Rapid City. He was found guilty in February of three counts of violating the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act, the Rapid City Journal reported.

It's illegal to possess, use, or sell eagles or their parts in the U.S., though there are exceptions for cultural institutions and Native Americans using them in religious ceremonies. Federal officials operate a clearinghouse to make eagles and eagle parts available to tribal members, as well as authorized zoos and museums.

A bald eagle

A bald eagle swoops in and catches a coot in its talon in Christmas, Florida, on Feb. 28, 2023. A man from Montana has been sentenced to over three years in prison for trafficking eagle feathers, tails, and wings. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Authorities received information in 2020 that Hugs was involved in trafficking golden eagle feathers, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement. A search of Hugs’ home in March 2021 resulted in the seizure of additional eagle tails and wings.

Hugs sold golden eagle tails for several hundred dollars each, the statement said. He also sold a set of golden eagle wings and a tail for $1,000, then shipped the feathers to South Dakota.