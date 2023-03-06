Illegal migrants accused of shooting bald eagle: Nebraska sheriff says community in 'uproar'

A Nebraska sheriff is calling on federal authorities to act after two Honduran migrants allegedly killed an American bald eagle in the state with the intention of eating it.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger told "Fox & Friends First" Monday that he has yet to get an answer from federal officials on their handling of the incident that has the community in an "uproar."

"We find this very alarming, I'm sure nationwide, but locally it's been very alarming to the citizens," Unger said.

The Stanton County Sheriff's Office said in a Feb. 28 news release that deputies received a report of a suspicious vehicle in the Wood Duck Recreation Area. When deputies arrived, they discovered two men in possession of a dead American Bald eagle.

Further investigation revealed that the men, both nationals from Honduras, had shot and killed the protected national bird in that area and stated they planned on cooking and eating the bird, according to the release.

The men were cited for unlawful possession of the eagle. More serious charges are possible as the investigation into the unlawful killing continues, the release concluded.

Unger said the migrants could have legally purchased the air rifles allegedly used to shoot the eagle with cash.

The eagle was shot on private property, which upset the property owners, Unger said.

"They initially called us just because of the concern of somebody being on their property," he said.

Unger said citing the suspects with the misdemeanor was the "most we can do," adding the men are scheduled to appear in court in April.

"People locally that I've talked to are quite upset, and they wish for something to be done. And the federal government is the one that really has the authority and the ability to prosecute these gentlemen to the highest degree," he said.

"I have tried [to call] numerous times and I have yet to speak to a human."