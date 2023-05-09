Montana hiker, 19, found alive days after going missing in Glacier National Park: officials

A multi-day search for a 19-year-old hiker who went missing in Montana’s Glacier National Park last week has come to an end after he was found alive, officials said.

Glacier National Park officials on Tuesday confirmed Matthew Read was found alive but did not immediately release additional details about how he was found or his condition.

Read was last heard from Friday afternoon around the time he began his hike along the Huckleberry Lookout Trail, the National Park Service said.

Rangers were alerted Sunday that Read was missing and launched a "hasty" search for the 19-year-old, officials said.

An expanded search was launched Monday morning with a party of about 30 people, including park rangers, U.S. Border Patrol and the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews used county search dogs and a helicopter during the search in rainy and foggy conditions.



Officials said the conditions at the upper reaches of Huckleberry Trail are "winter-like," adding that snow covered the trail at higher altitudes.

Huckleberry Trail was closed during the search.

