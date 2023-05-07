Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California hiker dies after suffering medical emergency, falling from waterfall

Hiker fell from waterfall along Waterfall Trail in Pine Mountain Club, California

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A hiker in southern California died Friday after falling from a waterfall along a trail, officials said.

Rescue crews responded after the victim fell about 10 feet from a waterfall along the Waterfall Trail in Pine Mountain Club on Woodland Drive, the Kern County Fire Department said.

The 20 rescue personnel hiked half a mile to the waterfall and found the victim about 30 feet above the base of the falls on a rock cropping, fire officials said.

When rescuers reached the fallen hiker, officials said they determined the victim had suffered a fatal medical emergency.

VIRGINIA TEEN DIES AFTER HOLE, SAND DUNE COLLAPSE ON HIM AT CAPE HATTERAS NATIONAL SEASHORE IN NC

rescue personnel on rocks

Rescue crews used a rope system to safely hoist the hikers from a rock outcropping below the waterfall in Pine Mountain Club, California, on Friday. (Kern County Fire Department)

Crews set up an elaborate robe system to safely hoist the victim’s body from the elevated position on the rock cropping to the base of the falls.

The victim was removed from the hiking area and taken to the coroner.

Pine Mountain Club, California

Pine Mountain Club is a mountain community of the Tejon Pass in southern California's Kern County. (Google Street View)

DENALI NATIONAL PARK EMPLOYEE DIES IN AVALANCHE

The department did not publicly identify the victim or release details of the fatal medical emergency.

Rare waterfalls in Utah desert captured by drone video Video

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

No safety or rescue personnel were injured during the operation, according to officials.