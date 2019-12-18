Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Montana casino gunman ID'd after shooting spree

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Authorities in Montana identified the three people killed in a casino shooting early Tuesday along with the suspected gunman, who was killed hours later by U.S. marshals.

The Cascade County Sheriff's Office released the names of the three victims: Cheryl Ann Larsen, 53; Wendy Joanne Carlson, 60; and Steve Mitchell Hale, 61, KFBB-TV reported.

The suspect was identified as Ricky Lee Gardipee, 41, who was fatally shot about a mile from the Emerald City Casino in Great Falls. His body was sent to the Montana Crime Labe for an autopsy, Petroleum County Coroner R.J. Brown said in a statement.

A shooting at the Emerald City Casino in Great Falls, Mont., left three people dead early Tuesday. Authorities identified the victims and the suspected gunman Wednesday.  

Investigators were trying to determine if anyone else was involved in Tuesday's deadly shooting. Authorities have not released a motive for the killings.

The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. inside the casino, which is located along a main commercial strip.

Responding officers found three dead bodies and a fourth person shot when they arrived at the scene. The injured victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and was listed in stable condition as of Wednesday morning.

A search involving local, state and federal authorities got underway soon after the shooting occurred, and Gardipee was shot near a school in a residential neighborhood, officials said.

He was shot around 5:45 a.m. after “engaging law enforcement," Great Falls Police Capt. Jeff Newton said. He did not elaborate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.