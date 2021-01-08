Hundreds honor fallen Capitol Police officer with moment of silence

Hundreds of police officers and emergency response personnel lined the streets near the Capitol in Washington, D.C., overnight to honor a fallen U.S. Capitol Police officer.

The officers observed a moment of silence around midnight to honor Officer Brian D. Sicknick, the fourth member of the force to die since it was founded nearly 200 years ago, and the fifth death stemming from the riot.

Sicknick died Thursday at 9:30 p.m. following injuries during Wednesday’s rioting in Washington, and his death will be investigated as a homicide, Capitol Police said.

Reporter Mike Valerio of WUSA 9 posted a video of the officers standing by the road around midnight on Thursday, with their car sirens running silently in tribute.

Valerio described the display as "stunning."

"The entire U.S.C.P. department expresses its deepest sympathies to Officer Sicknick’s family and friends on their loss, and mourns the loss of a friend and colleague," the force said in a statement.

A coalition of Capitol Police, the Metropolitan Police and federal agencies will handle the investigation.

Political leaders will also pay tribute, with Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordering flags flown the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff to honor Officer Sicknick.

"Anytime a member of law enforcement dies in the line of duty it is a solemn reminder to us all that they run toward danger to maintain peace," White House Dep. Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement. "The President and the entire Administration extend our prayers to Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick’s family as we all grieve the loss of this American hero."

Officials have reported around 50 police officers were injured during the rioting, with Sicknick so far the only death among the police who defended the Capitol and Congress, according to The New York Times.

Capitol Police reported making 14 arrests during the riot, with local police making dozens of additional arrests, mostly in connection with unlawful entry and violating the city’s curfew on Wednesday night.