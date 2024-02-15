Expand / Collapse search
Missouri

Moment of gunfire at Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration caught on video

1 killed, 21 wounded in shooting outside Union Station in downtown Kansas City, Missouri

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Gunfire at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl celebration sends crowd running

Gunfire at Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl celebration sends crowd running

Gunfire rings out in a crowd of fans at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl celebration on Wednesday. (Credit: FOX Sports)

The moment that gunfire sent a crowd of terrified fans scattering for cover at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl celebration on Wednesday was captured on video.

The mass shooting erupted around 2 p.m. outside Union Station in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, leaving a mother of two dead and 21 others wounded, including children. More than 800 police officers were in the area for the parade. 

In video from FOX Sports, the sound of sudden gunfire can be heard as throngs of Chiefs’ fans fill the area. Some fans begin to panic and scramble through the crowd.

Social media users posted shocking video of police running through Wednesday's crowded scene as people fled. Another video showed two people chase and tackle a person, holding them down until two police officers arrived. 

BIDEN, HARRIS CALL FOR GUN CONTROL IN SEPARATE COMMENTS AFTER DEADLY SHOOTING AT KANSAS CITY CHIEFS' PARADE

Fans watch as the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate

The mass shooting erupted Wednesday outside Union Station in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, as fans gathered to watch the Kansas City Chiefs celebrate their Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a radio disk jockey for KKFI, was confirmed to have been killed in the shooting, the radio station said in a statement. 

Of the 21 others injured by the gunfire, at least eight were children. In total, 11 children were injured, ranging from ages 6 to 15, according to Children’s Mercy Hospital. The children are expected to survive. 

Bystanders at the Kansas City Chiefs parade tackle man they suspect is a shooter Video

Police say three people were taken into custody and at least one firearm was recovered, though no details have been given about those who were detained or a possible motive.

KANSAS CITY RADIO DJ, MOM OF 2 KILLED IN SHOOTING AFTER CHIEFS' SUPER BOWL CELEBRATION

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said in a statement that he was "heartbroken for our community."

Husband and wife speak out after tackling alleged Chiefs parade shooter Video

"As thousands gathered under bright skies today, the horrific acts of a few brought tragedy to us all."

Police Chief Stacey Graves said at an evening news conference that police were still piecing together what happened.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.