Mom, pregnant teen and 12-year-old found bound and murdered as police hunt multiple suspects

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An Alabama woman, her pregnant teenage daughter and her 12-year-old son were found brutally murdered in their home, authorities said.

Mobile County Sheriff Paul Burch said deputies responded to a home in Wilmer just after 2:30 a.m., where they discovered the three bodies in separate rooms with their hands tied behind their backs.

The victims were identified as 46-year-old Lisa Gail Fields, who was stabbed; 17-year-old Keziah Arionna Luker, who was shot; and 12-year-old Thomas Cordelle Jr., who had his throat cut and was nearly decapitated.

"It was a brutal scene," Burch said. "If you've got a beef with an adult… there's nothing worth killing over, but to murder two children brutally… I hope and feel comfortable we'll have this animal or animals off the streets soon."

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An 18-month-old child belonging to Luker, was found unharmed in the home.

"At this point, we don't suspect any kind of domestic or family-type situation," Burch told reporters.

Burch noted that the home was "left in disarray," suggesting the perpetrators may have been searching for something. Investigators believe more than one person was involved in the killings because the victims had been subdued.

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Luker was seven or eight months pregnant, the sheriff added.

"The mother was stabbed, the 17-year-old was shot, and the 12-year-old’s throat was cut as was the mom," Burch said. "It tells me that they had a plan coming in to bring zip ties or flex cuffs with them so they had a plan."

The father-to-be, who works offshore, triggered the discovery after he grew concerned when he could not reach Luker after he saw her cell phone activated on Life 360, the sheriff said. Another family member went to check on her and found all three victims in separate rooms with their hands bound behind them.

The Mobile County District Attorney's Office determine whether the death of Luker's unborn child warrants an additional murder charge once a suspect is arrested.

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Burch said investigators currently have "positive leads" in the case.

Luker's father told WALA-TV that his daughter had just received her GED.

"It’s a senseless murder," he said. "She was a bubble of sunshine. A person that makes you smile; a person that’ll make you laugh whenever you’re down. She had empathy for everybody. She loved her brothers; she loved her mom she loved all of us."