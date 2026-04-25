Mom who got 2-day sentence after killing baby while high arrested for endangering someone else's child

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A Pennsylvania mother who was previously convicted of accidentally killing her infant son while she was high was arrested again for allegedly endangering another child.

Pennsylvania prosecutors charged 32-year-old Arissa Ward with felony child endangerment and misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person after a 2-year-old she was supposed to be babysitting was found wandering in the middle of the road with no shoes or socks on, a spokesperson for Pennsylvania State Police told Fox News Digital.

At approximately 8:00 a.m. Tuesday, the Pennsylvania State Police, Troop J, York Station was advised a young child was found in the middle of the road on W Main St. in Windsor Borough, York County," the spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"Investigation determined, the young child’s baby sitter, Arissa Ward, had fallen asleep and the child had gotten out of the house. The child was located in the middle of the road by a passerby who contacted PSP. The child was found with no shoes on," the spokesman concluded.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by Law & Crime, the boy "was cold to the touch due to the temperature."

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The boy's mother dropped him off to Ward around 6:30 a.m. the morning of the incident.

The woman "stated the front door was unlocked, which is not common," according to the affidavit. "She walked in the residence and took [the boy] upstairs to Ward's bedroom, which the door was open. [The mother] stated Ward was asleep and she had to wake her up," the affidavit continued.

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The mother then placed her son in the bed with Ward, after which Ward immediately fell asleep and had to be woken up again, Law & Crime reported, citing court documents. She told law enforcement that she did not close the bedroom door behind her, but did close the front door when she left.

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Ward texted the mother shortly after 9 a.m.

"Good morning babe!! Whatcha doin. B---- where is you," Ward texted.

"Hey girl!!! im at work lol. i was a little late today hope i dont get into trouble lol," the mom replied.

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About 30 minutes later, Ward texted "Where's [the boy]???" according to Law & Crime.

The boy's mother then started calling Ward, but got her voicemail all five times she called, according to court documents. Police called the mom at 10 a.m. letting her know they had her son.

When police knocked on Ward's door, she allegedly answered it saying "I'm babysitting and I just woke up. What is going on?" The cops asked if she was "missing a kid," and she replied, "Yes, yes, but he is not mine," the affidavit said, according to Law & Crime.

"[The boy's mom] dropped him off with me this morning," she allegedly continued. "He's a little boy, he's 2… with blonde curly hair."

When troopers found the boy, they contacted Children and Youth Services, according to Law & Crime. The group told them to "check Arissa Ward." Ward had previously spent two days in jail after suffocating her 2-month-old son while drunk and high.

In December 2016, after a night of drinking with her partner, Ward fell asleep on the couch next to her baby. The child died of asphyxiation and had marijuana in his system.

Pleading no-contest to a manslaughter charge, Ward was supposed to receive a three-month minimum sentence. However, Judge William T. Tully instead sentenced her to only two days and then house arrest, citing her living daughter, who was 3 years old at the time, according to Penn Live Patriot News.

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"I'm going to give you the opportunity to do a little bit of penance. This will be a chance to prove yourself," Tully told Ward. "You have got to put yourself back together. Your daughter doesn't need a semi-mom. She needs a whole mom."

Ward posted bail for the recent child endangerment case and is due back at court on May 5, Law & Crime reported.

Fox News Digital reached out to Windsor Police Department and York County Court for comment but did not immediately receive a response.