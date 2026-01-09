Expand / Collapse search
California

California driver allegedly kills 2 more people while out on bail for previous fatal crash

Ahkeyajahnique Owens allegedly killed a bicyclist in October, then 2 more people in January while on bail

By Brie Stimson Fox News
A 24-year-old Southern California resident was arrested Wednesday following two deadly collisions just months apart.

Ahkeyajahnique Owens, 24, was free on bail after she allegedly hit and killed a bicyclist Oct. 6 in Long Beach when she allegedly hit and killed two people in another car in a January hit-and-run, the Long Beach Police Department said.

In the Jan. 4 crash, Owens allegedly killed Gilberto Lopez, 21, and Bobbi Smith, 24, and injured three others.

Long Beach police vehicles

A 24-year-old Southern California resident was arrested Wednesday after two deadly collisions just months apart. (Long Beach Police Department)

Owens turned herself into Long Beach police Wednesday, and she was booked on $200,000 bail.

The department didn’t say how much her bail was after the first crash.

Long Beach police officer writing ticket

Ahkeyajahnique Owens, 24, was on bail after she allegedly hit and killed a bicyclist Oct. 6 in Long Beach, when she allegedly hit and killed two people in another car in a January hit-and-run, the Long Beach Police Department said. (Long Beach Police Department)

She was charged with felony vehicular manslaughter in the October crash.

She will likely face additional charges after an investigation into the January crash when the case is presented to the District Attorney’s Office next week.

Police siren

Owens will likely face additional charges after an investigation into the January crash when the case is presented to the District Attorney’s Office next week. (iStock)

Owens has been linked to both crashes through video and forensic evidence, police said.

Police have not yet detailed the causes of the crashes.
