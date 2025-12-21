Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Washington DC

Mock funeral held for the penny at Lincoln Memorial as 230-year coin production ends

Actors portraying Abraham Lincoln and other presidents attended the event

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
Mary Todd Lincoln impersonator eulogizes the penny at mock funeral Video

Mary Todd Lincoln impersonator eulogizes the penny at mock funeral

An actor portraying Mary Todd Lincoln, the wife of former President Abraham Lincoln, delivered a eulogy during a mock funeral for the penny at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Saturday. (Credit: WTTG)

People gathered in the nation’s capital on Saturday to pay their respects to the penny.

A mock funeral, hosted by financial management platform Ramp, was held at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., following the end of production of the one-cent coin, FOX 10 reported.

Attendees surrounded a casket as speakers delivered eulogies — including actors portraying former President Abraham Lincoln and former First Lady Mary Todd Lincoln.

A portrait made entirely of pennies depicting Abraham Lincoln — whose likeness appears on the coin — was also displayed at the event, according to The Associated Press.

TAXPAYERS ON THE HOOK FOR LAWN CARE, FIXING HINGES AT PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARIES. TRUMP-LED REFORMS AIM TO STOP IT

Penny Funeral

Men dressed as former President Abraham Lincoln carry a casket down the steps in front of the Lincoln Memorial during a mock funeral for the penny, which was discontinued earlier this year, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in Washington.  (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

Actors portraying Presidents George Washington and Thomas Jefferson were among the mourners, along with a portrayal of John Wilkes Booth, Abraham Lincoln’s assassin, FOX 10 reported.

The crowd also included people dressed as Santa Claus and Pennywise, the clown from "It."

Ramp economist Ara Kharazian delivered an "autopsy report" outlining the penny's economic demise.

    A woman wears a black mourning veil while attending a mock funeral for the penny on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.  (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

    A person dressed as George Washington speaks at a mock funeral for the penny on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.  (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

    A man dressed as former President Abraham Lincoln speaks at a mock funeral for the penny, on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington.  (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

    A portrait of former President Abraham Lincoln made of pennies at the "funeral for the penny," at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 20, 2025.  (REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon)

    A person dressed as the "Pennywise" character stands behind impersonators of former President Abraham Lincoln at the "funeral for the penny," at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 20, 2025.  (REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon)

    Signage at the memorial site of the "funeral for the penny" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 20, 2025.  (REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon)

    Attendees dressed as pennies pose for a photo during the "funeral for the penny" at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on Dec. 20, 2025.  (REUTERS/Annabelle Gordon)

The funeral followed last month’s ceremonial striking of the nation’s final penny by Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, officially marking the end of penny production.

The penny has been part of the U.S. currency since the very beginning. It was first authorized under the Coinage Act of 1792.

NEW REPORT REVEALS FEDERAL SPENDING PER PERSON HAS BALLOONED BY NEARLY 10,000% SINCE 1916

For more than 230 years, the penny has circulated through American piggy banks and cash registers.

But rising production costs – each penny now costs nearly 4 cents to make – and shifts in consumer behavior, such as the rise of digital payments, have made it impractical to keep producing them.

US-BACKED FOREIGN BROADCASTER SELLING PRICY NEWS GEAR FOR PENNIES ON THE DOLLAR TO ‘SPITE’ TAXPAYERS 

Penny Funeral

People gather to throw pennies into a casket during a mock funeral for the penny, which was discontinued earlier this year, Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025, in front of the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)

In February, President Donald Trump announced plans to halt the production of pennies.

"For far too long, the United States has minted pennies which literally cost us more than 2 cents," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "This is so wasteful! I have instructed my Secretary of the U.S. Treasury to stop producing new pennies."

FOX Business' Amanda Macias contributed to this report.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
