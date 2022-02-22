Moab double murders: Newly unsealed warrants never led to a suspect, investigators say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: Newly unsealed search warrants in connection with the August double murders of Crystal Turner and Kylen Schulte just outside of Moab, Utah, contain new details about the early stages of the investigation – into a person of interest who they ruled out as a suspect, according to authorities.

Grand County authorities, who have been tight-lipped about the investigation since it began in August, confirmed to Fox News Digital Tuesday that they had ruled out the man named in the warrants as a suspect "long ago."

A judge unsealed two warrants in connection with the early investigation into a man with ties to the area. Fox News Digital is not publishing his identity because he has been ruled out as a suspect.

Early on in the investigation, investigators said Schulte and Turner had told friends a "creeper" was bothering them near their campsite off La Sal Loop Road, southeast of the city, which has a population of just under 5,000 full-time residents.

Schulte, 24, and her 38-year-old wife, Turner, were last seen alive leaving Woody’s Tavern in downtown Moab around 10 p.m. on Aug. 13. They were reported missing on Aug. 16. An acquaintance found their remains at a mountaintop campsite on Aug. 18 -- both had been shot to death and were partially unclothed.

A day before the discovery of the women’s remains, a Grand County deputy stopped a driver outside town in an incident that "was so unnerving that the veteran law enforcement officer decided not to write the speeding ticket as he did not want to take his eyes off of" the man, according to the court documents. He was acting "oddly" and women later told investigators he had a habit of making unwanted advances that made them feel "uneasy" around him.

The man also had ties to the Moonflower grocery store in Moab – where Schulte was a clerk and where Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie got into a domestic altercation just days before the murders. He had given a different cashier there a rose at some point, according to court documents.

But despite early suspicions, investigators said they ruled him out as a suspect and were looking elsewhere.

Authorities have separately said, on multiple occasions, that both Laundrie and Petito have been ruled out as suspects in connection with the slayings.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Schulte’s father, Sean-Paul Schulte, and Jason Jensen, a private investigator working on behalf of the victims’ families, have asked anyone who was in the area of La Sal Loop Road between Aug. 13 and 18 to review any dashcam or cellphone images they may have taken that could contain clues.