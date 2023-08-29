Missouri woman living off father's VA benefits arrested after 95-year-old dad found buried in backyard

A Kansas City, Missouri, woman accused of living off her father’s Social Security and VA Benefits will be extradited to Nevada after her father’s remains were found buried in his yard.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada said in a press release Monday that it served a search warrant at a residence on Peggy Avenue in Pahrump, Nevada, last Friday, to search for human remains reportedly buried on the property.

In a post on Facebook, authorities said the case started in April, when 95-year-old Bruce Brown went missing.

Investigators on the case traveled to Kansas City, Missouri, to speak with Brown’s daughter, Gennice Walker.

The investigation had already established that Walker was living off her father’s Social Security and VA Benefits. Detectives also received information Walker buried Brown in the desert.

When asked about the benefits and Brown’s body, Walker refused to cooperate, the sheriff’s office said, and she was arrested on a warrant for larceny.

After returning from Missouri, investigators executed a search warrant at the property in Pahrump.

The search included excavating a small portion of the backyard, resulting in the discovery of human remains in a buried homemade coffin.

The remains were sent for an autopsy, which determined them to be of Bruce Brown, the sheriff’s office said.

Walker remains in custody in Kansas City and is expected to be extradited to Nye County, Nevada.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at 775-751-7000, or to remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555.