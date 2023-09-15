Expand / Collapse search
Missouri

Missouri police officers sent on wild chase after resident's illegal pet escapes

The pet lemur can be seen escaping capture several times

Adam Sabes
Published
Missouri police body camera video shows officers chasing after escaped pet lemur

Missouri police body camera video shows officers chasing after escaped pet lemur

Body camera video by police in Missouri showed officers chasing after an escaped pet lemur. (Springfield Police Department)

Body camera video released by police in Missouri showed officers chasing after an escaped pet lemur.

The lemur was on the loose in Springfield, Missouri, according to police, who shared body camera video of the chase on Tuesday.

Body camera video shows the lemur escaping capture by police officers on several occasions, even when it appears to have been cornered.

One Springfield Police Department officer can be heard saying "we see the tail!" 

Pet

Body camera video by police in Missouri showed officers chasing after an escaped pet lemur. (Springfield Police Department)

Officers eventually captured the lemur, as an officer can be seen wrapping it in a towel.

"With the help of a couple kind citizens, we were able to get this little fella safely captured," the police department wrote on Facebook.

Animal

Body camera video shows the lemur escaping capture by police officers on several occasions, even when it appears to have been cornered. (Springfield Police Department)

According to officials, a city ordinance prohibits owning wild animals as pets, and the lemur's owner surrendered it to animal control.

Missouri lemur

Officers eventually captured the lemur, as an officer can be seen wrapping it in a towel. (Springfield Police Department)

The lemur was given to a local wildlife rescue agency "where they will continue to be well cared for and loved," police said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.