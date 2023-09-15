Massachusetts State Police release video of trooper being dragged during traffic stop

Massachusetts State Police released a video showing one of its troopers being dragged during a traffic stop after authorities pulled over a suspect wanted on fentanyl charges.

The individual behind the incident in Brockton on Wednesday, identified by police as 31-year-old Derek Lobo, was taken into custody later that evening.

"The incident occurred shortly before 6:00 PM on Montello Street after the Trooper stopped the car for motor vehicle violations," Massachusetts State Police said in a statement.

Video released by investigators begins with two troopers interacting with the driver of a Mercedes-Benz sedan that was pulled over on the side of the road.

Then when one of the troopers leaned into the car — whose driver-side front door was open — the vehicle sped off down the road with him attempting to hang on.

The trooper lost his grip, fell down onto the road and slid in the direction of oncoming traffic.

He then got up and started sprinting back to hop into the police cruiser driven by his colleague.

Both troopers then gave chase.

Massachusetts State Police later announced that Lobo was found at a residence in Brockton, his hometown located south of Boston.

"He is wanted for Assault and Battery on a Police Officer, Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Negligent Operation of Motor Vehicle, and Trafficking in Fentanyl, among other charges," authorities said prior to Lobo’s arrest.

"Lobo was located after an intensive investigation by the State Police Troop D Community Action Team (CAT) and the State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section," police added. "Multiple Troopers from both units took part in the arrest; the Trooper who actually placed him in custody was the Troop D CAT member who was dragged by the suspect in last night’s incident."

Lobo is now being held at a State Police barracks in Middleboro.