Missouri police fatally shoot suspect who stabbed 2 officers

Police in the western Missouri town of Sedalia fatally shot a knife-wielding suspect during an altercation that left two police officers injured, investigators said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating at the request of Sedalia's police chief.

Officers were called Saturday night to a disturbance and encountered someone armed with a knife, the patrol said. The suspect was later identified as a 28-year-old man from Sedalia.

An altercation ensued and at least one of the officers fired shots that struck the suspect, who died at the scene. Patrol Cpl. Justin Ewing said Monday that both officers suffered stab wounds. Both were treated at a hospital and released.

Sedalia is a town of 22,000 residents about 90 miles southeast of Kansas City, Missouri.