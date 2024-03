Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Three men are facing federal charges for illegally purchasing and trafficking multiple guns that were found at the scene where gunmen opened fire during a Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl victory celebration packed with fans caught intoe crossfire, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Fedo Antonia Manning, 22; Ronnel Dewayne Williams Jr., 21; and Chaelyn Hendrick Groves, 19, were charged in a separate four-count federal criminal complaint on Wednesday.

None of the three men are accused of firing or using the weapons recovered outside Kansas City's Union Station following the Feb. 14 shooting that killed one woman and injured at least nearly two dozen other people.

"These cases underscore the importance of enforcing federal firearms laws," said U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore. "Stopping straw buyers and preventing illegal firearms trafficking is our first line of defense against gun violence. At least two of the firearms recovered from the scene of the mass shooting at Union Station were illegally purchased or trafficked."

The shooting killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan, a mother of two and beloved disc jockey in Kansas City. Roughly half of those wounded by gunfire were under the age of 16.

Manning faces a 12-count criminal complaint accusing him of one count each of conspiracy to traffic firearms and engaging in firearm sales without a license, and 10 counts of making a false statement on a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) form. He allegedly purchased an Anderson Manufacturing AM-15 .223-caliber pistol from Frontier Justice gun shop on Aug. 7, 2022, the Justice Department said.

That weapon was one of the firearms found by law enforcement at Union Station after the shooting. Manning also allegedly trafficked and purchased multiple firearms as a straw buyer, federal prosecutors said.

Williams and Groves both face one count each of conspiracy to make false statements in the acquisition of firearms, aiding and abetting the making of false statements in the acquisition of firearms, and making a false statement to a federal agent.

A second firearm, a Stag Arms .300-caliber pistol, was also recovered from the scene of the shooting. Williams allegedly purchased the gun for Groves from a gun show in 2023 because Groves was too young to legally obtain the weapon, prosecutors said.

Groves told investigators the Stag Arms pistol was stolen during a shootout. Instead of reporting it stolen, he allegedly went to another gun show with a different friend who purchased another weapon for him.

Two men, Dominic Miller of Kansas City and Lyndell Mays of Raytown, are charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon in connection with the shooting. Two juveniles were also previously charged as well.

Investigators said the shooting began when Mays got into a verbal argument with another person that he had no connection with. Miller soon became involved just before both men drew handguns and exchanged gunfire, authorities said.