Missouri man, shot by police after allegedly firing gun at his child's mom, is charged with possessing firearm

A Missouri man, shot by police during a domestic violence dispute, has been charged with domestic abuse and firearms possession. Authorities say he'd shot at his child's mother during a confrontation.

Police received complaints on Wednesday that Erron Williams, 31, got into an argument with the woman with whom he shares a child at their home in Maryland Heights, a St. Louis suburb. Williams, said to have been armed, reportedly threatened the woman with the child present, saying, "We are going to shoot it out."

MISSOURI SUSPECT SHOT BY POLICE AFTER SHOOTING AT MOTHER OF HIS CHILD, AUTHORITIES SAY

The dispute continued outside and Williams again threatened the woman, according to authorities, saying, "You think I won't shoot you while we are outside?"

After the woman tried to drive away with their daughter, Williams, a convicted felon, fired at the vehicle, but no one was injured and he fled the scene, according to the probable cause statement from the St. Louis County Police Department.

On Thursday, further investigation into the dispute led investigators to Williams' job. When he was apprehended by police and officers tried to arrest him, "he was seen grabbing at his waistband trying to produce a weapon which he ultimately does produce," St. Louis County Police Sgt. Ben Granda said.

“When he gathers that weapon, turns it towards officers, an officer discharged his weapon, striking that suspect.”

Williams, still in the hospital as of Friday, has been charged with one count of first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

He is being held on a $200,000 cash-only bond.