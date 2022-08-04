Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Sex Crimes
Published

Missouri man who killed 9-year-old son convicted of sex crimes involving ex-wife's underage relatives

Dawan Ferguson was charged in 2019 with first-degree murder in his son's death after prosecutors found inconsistencies in his 911 call

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 4 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 4

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Missouri dad who was convicted last month of killing his 9-year-old son in 2003, was convicted Wednesday of sex crimes involving underage girls, including one whom he impregnated.

A St. Louis County jury found Dawan Ferguson guilty of multiple sex crimes involving his ex-wife’s underage relatives, St. Louis' FOX 2 reported

Dawan Ferguson

Dawan Ferguson (St. Louis PD)

The victim, now 26, testified that she tried to get an abortion but was unsuccessful. Ferguson reportedly impregnated her a second time, but the victim terminated the pregnancy.  

Ferguson told the jurors Wednesday the child had found a used condom he had masturbated into and used it to impregnate herself, the Riverfront Times reported

SEVEN MEN, 4 WOMEN FACE CHARGES FOR ALLEGED GLASGOW CHILD SEX RING INVOLVING ‘WITCHCRAFT’

Last month, Ferguson was found guilty of first-degree murder of his son, Christian, who disappeared on June 11, 2003 and was never found, FOX 2 reported

Ferguson claimed his son, who was special needs, was kidnapped after thieves stole his 1999 Ford Expedition while his son was supposedly inside. Prosecutors charged him in 2019 after finding inconsistencies in his 911 call. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ferguson’s sentencing on the child sexual assault charge is scheduled for September 16. 

Bradford Betz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to bradford.betz@fox.com  and on Twitter: @Bradford_Betz.  